Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(HAZEL CREST, IL) A sunny Monday is here for Hazel Crest, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hazel Crest:

Monday, August 23 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 75 °F 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.