Taneytown, MD

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Taneytown (MD) Weather Channel
Taneytown (MD) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(TANEYTOWN, MD) Monday is set to be rainy in Taneytown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Taneytown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0ba8VAcM00

  • Monday, August 23

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

