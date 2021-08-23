Cancel
Watch Audi RS E-Tron GT And Porsche Taycan Turbo Compared On Road

Cover picture for the articleWhen planning its E-Tron GT model, Audi officials undoubtedly sat down with people from Porsche and settled upon the fact that the GT would not be quicker than the Taycan, even though it very easily could have been. It’s surely more of a marketing decision than anything else, but the fact is there is no Audi equivalent to the Taycan Turbo S and the RS E-Tron GT model is more of a match for the Taycan Turbo model sans the S.

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
Gorgeous Porsche 356 Speedster Tastefully Restored By Dealer

Even though the Volkswagen Beetle-derived 1939 Type 64 is widely regarded as the very first Porsche, it's the 356 that effectively put the Zuffenhausen brand on the sports car map. The first production vehicle from the fabled German brand was assembled between 1948 and 1965 in multiple hardtop and open configurations, including this Speedster built back in 1955.
How On Earth Did A Stock BMW M3 Competition Manage To Beat A Tuned Nissan Skyline GT-R And A Tuned Ford Mustang?

The M3 Competition made over 200 horses fewer than the Skyline and the Mustang and still beat them in a drag race!. Carwow is back with another drag racing video, and this time, they had a pretty interesting mix. The contenders for this race were a Ford Mustang, a Nissan Skyline, and a BMW M3. The BMW M3 was in the Competition spec and completely stock. However, the Japanese and the American weren’t. The Nissan made 750 horses whereas the Ford put out 735 ponies. The M3, on the other hand, makes a little over 500 horsepower. Which car do you think will claim the bragging rights this time?
Genesis GV60, Hennessey Venom F5, Porsche 911 GT3 RS: Car News Headlines

Genesis has presented the next step in its journey toward full electrification. The next step has come in the form of the GV60, a battery-electric compact crossover twinned with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Hennessey's Venom F5 packs 1,817 hp and is claimed to top out at 311...
Ford Kicks Off Mustang Mach-E GT Deliveries Early

Ford has finally started delivering the top spec Mustang Mach-E GT to customers even earlier than announced. This is exciting news because the GT has to be one of the most anticipated Ford models to hit the market this year. According to Mach-E Forum member 0to60-3.5, he took delivery of...
2023 Nissan Z vs. 2022 Toyota Supra: Japanese Sports Car Specs Showdown

There's a new Nissan Z car in the world, and while it might not be entirely new from the ground up, most enthusiasts want to know how it stacks up against its most obvious rival, the 2022 Toyota Supra. We haven't driven the long-awaited 2023 Nissan Z yet, but who is the on-paper winner when comparing the two cars' specifications? Let's take a hard look.
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition Has ICE Coupe Twin

In celebration of the Woodward Dream Cruise, Ford has given the Mustang Mach-E an Ice White Edition Appearance Package, which is also available on the Mustang pony car. Actually, it’s the first appearance package to be shared across the Mustang family on both Mustang Mach-E and Mustang coupe models, so for those who want to have both Mustangs in the garage, this is probably a good opportunity to get matching models. It’s also the first time in 28 years Ford is offering a white-on-white Mustang, and the first time ever for the coupe.
G87 BMW M2 will be Rear-Wheel Drive and have Manual Transmission Option

We’ve been seeing some rumors floating around the internet lately, claiming that the next-generation BMW M2 (G87) will get xDrive all-wheel drive as an option. Thanks to our sources, though, we know that to be false, so we wanted to clarify a bit. Despite what you may hear from different sources around the internet, the next-gen M2 will power its rear wheels only.
The 2022 VW Jetta GLI Packs More Equipment, Same Engine

Earlier this week, Volkswagen officially announced the changes slated to hit the Jetta lineup for the 2022 model year, including some adjustments to the range-topping GLI. While nothing has dramatically changed from a performance standpoint, the new GLI packs updates styling, tech, and safety features. Like every 2022 Jetta, the...
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. 911 GT3 Cup Car Review: The Best of the Best of the Best

The street GT3 comes very, very close to matching the race car on a track. One can make the argument that Porsche is the best sports car manufacturer on the planet at the moment. Sure, there are other manufacturers that make faster or more attractive sports cars. But better? More engaging? I don’t think so. And for sure, of all the amazing machines coming out of Weissach, the 911 is still at the top of that heap. And of all the seemingly infinite 911 variants, the new 992 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is the best 911—possibly ever.
Audi Skysphere Concept: A Roadster and a Grand Tourer in One

The Audi Skysphere previews the future of the Audi R8 Spyder where e-tron models will dominate the Audi lineup. While it doesn’t have neither the aesthetics nor the excitement of the V10 powered R8 Spyder, it does come with design and technology from the future. The rear is what you expect to see on a sci-fi movie and the interior is straight from a spaceship.
Tesla Model 3 Performance Drag Races 490 HP Mercedes CLA 45 AMG

How do you think a drag race between an electric sedan and a gas-burning one that are about the same size and have almost identical power outputs will unfold? The vehicles in question are a new Tesla Model 3 Performance and a lightly tuned Mercedes CLA 45 AMG that has more power than stock.
Mercedes C-Class All-Terrain Looks Awesome But Don't Get Too Excited

Mercedes lifted the wraps off the all-new C-Class back in February in sedan and wagon guises, but there are still several variants that have yet to break cover. Spy shots have shown that the development of the new C-Class Convertible is underway after rumors suggested it was being discontinued, and now our spies have spotted Mercedes testing a prototype of the upcoming C-Class All-Terrain. The larger E-Class has always been the only Mercedes model available as a high-riding All-Terrain wagon, but this is about to change.
This Rare 1999 Mercedes-Benz A160 Edition Häkkinen Is Offered For 2021 Mercedes-AMG A45 Money

Mercedes-AMG may be currently offering the world’s most powerful hot hatch, the A45 S, but it wasn’t always like that. Back in the late ’90s, the German company didn’t have a single hot hatch on its range, with the first-generation A-Class featuring an MPV-style design. This didn’t stop Mercedes from offering a special edition of their compact hatchback to celebrate their success in Formula 1 with the McLaren team.
Watch 2021 BMW M4 Competition lap the Nurburgring in 7:30 minutes

It’s been a hot summer at the Nurburgring so far. First, in late June, Porsche claimed a new record for a production car with a time of 6 minutes, 43 seconds flat using a 911 GT2 RS. Then, earlier this week, Audi set a new record in the compact segment with a lap time of 7 minutes, 40.748 seconds, and dethroned the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. Now, it’s time for another fast lap around the famous track.
Watch This 3,900-Horsepower Drag Race Between a Nissan GT-R, Audi R8, And a McLaren 720S

High-horsepower drag races are always a thrill to watch. Even more so to participate in, but instead, I am sitting here writing about it. In any case, it’s always interesting to see which drivetrain layout is best at a certain power level, and once again, Carwow happily obliges. In this case, we have three cars with over 1,000 horsepower that differ in the way they deliver power to the ground – a Nissan GT-R, Audi R8, and a McLaren 720S.
Watch as 2022 Audi RS 3 is crowned compact king of the Nurburgring

Audi's latest RS 3 hasn't landed in showrooms yet, but it has already started winning medals. It set a new record on the challenging Nürburgring Nordschleife track in Germany by shaving about five seconds from the previous record. Powered by a sonorous 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, the 2022 RS 3 lapped...
Video: BMW M4 drag races Audi RS6 and Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV

It’s the battle of the… totally different cars? The guys from Carwow decided to do a drag race between three cars from completely different segments for a change. Why? Because apparently, each of them is Mat’s favorite in their respective classes. The BMW M4 is right now the performance favorite in comparison to its rivals, while the RS6 has the same honor in comparison to the E63 AMG and M5 Competition.

