Newberry, FL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
Newberry (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(NEWBERRY, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Newberry Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Newberry:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0ba8V4PF00

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Newberry, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

