Dobson, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Dobson

Posted by 
Dobson (NC) Weather Channel
Dobson (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

DOBSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0ba8UweV00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Dobson (NC) Weather Channel

Dobson (NC) Weather Channel

