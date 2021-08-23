Cancel
Groveport, OH

Groveport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Groveport (OH) Weather Channel
Groveport (OH) Weather Channel
GROVEPORT, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0ba8Ugm700

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

