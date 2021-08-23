Groveport Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GROVEPORT, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
