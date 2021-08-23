Cancel
Marysville, MI

Marysville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Marysville (MI) Weather Channel
Marysville (MI) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

MARYSVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0ba8UftO00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marysville, MIPosted by
Marysville (MI) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(MARYSVILLE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marysville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

