Greenup, KY

Greenup Daily Weather Forecast

 3 days ago

GREENUP, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idplY_0ba8UWtj00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

