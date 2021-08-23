Cancel
Smiths Creek, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Smiths Creek

Smiths Creek (MI) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0ba8UPie00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

