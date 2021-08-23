4-Day Weather Forecast For Smiths Creek
SMITHS CREEK, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
