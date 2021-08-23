Cancel
Ventnor City, NJ

Daily Weather Forecast For Ventnor City

Ventnor City (NJ) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

VENTNOR CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0ba8UJfW00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ventnor City, NJ
Posted by
Tuesday sun alert in Ventnor City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VENTNOR CITY, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ventnor City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

