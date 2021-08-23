Cancel
Fort Lupton, CO

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Lupton

Posted by 
 3 days ago

FORT LUPTON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0ba8UImn00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Take advantage of Monday sun in Fort Lupton

(FORT LUPTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fort Lupton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

