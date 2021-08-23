Weather Forecast For High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0