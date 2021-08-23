Weather Forecast For High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



