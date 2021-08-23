Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paoli, IN

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Paoli

Posted by 
Paoli (IN) Weather Channel
Paoli (IN) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(PAOLI, IN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paoli:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0ba8U9vV00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Paoli (IN) Weather Channel

Paoli (IN) Weather Channel

Paoli, IN
198
Followers
565
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paoli, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Paoli, INPosted by
Paoli (IN) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Paoli

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Paoli: Wednesday, August 25: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, August 26: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms
Paoli, INPosted by
Paoli (IN) Weather Channel

Friday has sun for Paoli — 3 ways to make the most of it

(PAOLI, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Paoli. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy