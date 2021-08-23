Cancel
Keansburg, NJ

Keansburg Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel
Keansburg (NJ) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

KEANSBURG, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0ba8U2kQ00

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

