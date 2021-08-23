Cancel
Oxford, FL

Rainy Monday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Oxford (FL) Weather Channel
Oxford (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(OXFORD, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Oxford Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0ba8U0yy00

  • Monday, August 23

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

