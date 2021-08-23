Ware Weather Forecast
WARE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 79 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
