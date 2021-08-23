Cancel
Ware, MA

Ware Weather Forecast

Ware (MA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

WARE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0ba8TwcI00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

