Penns Grove, NJ

Weather Forecast For Penns Grove

Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel
Penns Grove (NJ) Weather Channel
PENNS GROVE, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0ba8TvjZ00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(PENNS GROVE, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Penns Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

