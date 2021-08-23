Jump on Two Rivers’s rainy forecast today

(TWO RIVERS, WI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Two Rivers Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Two Rivers:

Monday, August 23 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 68 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.