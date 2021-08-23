Weather Forecast For Holly Ridge
HOLLY RIDGE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
