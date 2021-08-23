Cancel
Holly Ridge, NC

Weather Forecast For Holly Ridge

Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
Holly Ridge (NC) Weather Channel
HOLLY RIDGE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0ba8TqJw00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

