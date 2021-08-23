Cancel
Clairton, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clairton

Clairton (PA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

CLAIRTON, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0ba8TpRD00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

