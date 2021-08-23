Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Havana, FL

Jump on Havana’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Havana (FL) Weather Channel
Havana (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(HAVANA, FL) Monday is set to be rainy in Havana, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Havana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0ba8Tl9X00

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Havana (FL) Weather Channel

Havana (FL) Weather Channel

Havana, FL
117
Followers
563
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Havana, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Havana, FLPosted by
Havana (FL) Weather Channel

Havana Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Havana: Wednesday, August 25: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, August 26: Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday, August 27: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, August 28: Showers And Thunderstorms

Comments / 0

Community Policy