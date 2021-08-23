Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, AR

Weather Forecast For Newport

Posted by 
Newport (AR) Weather Channel
Newport (AR) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

NEWPORT, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0ba8TjO500

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Newport (AR) Weather Channel

Newport (AR) Weather Channel

Newport, AR
247
Followers
564
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Newport, ARPosted by
Newport (AR) Weather Channel

Tuesday sun alert in Newport — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(NEWPORT, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newport. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy