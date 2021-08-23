Cancel
Quitman, GA

Quitman Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Quitman (GA) Weather Channel
Quitman (GA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

QUITMAN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0ba8Thcd00

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

