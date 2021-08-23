Cancel
White Plains, MD

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel
White Plains (MD) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(WHITE PLAINS, MD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in White Plains Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Plains:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0ba8TXkF00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

