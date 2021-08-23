Rathdrum Daily Weather Forecast
RATHDRUM, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
