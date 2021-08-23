Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vandergrift, PA

Vandergrift Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

VANDERGRIFT, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0ba8TKW200

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Vandergrift, PA
75
Followers
567
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandergrift, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Vandergrift, PAPosted by
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Vandergrift — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(VANDERGRIFT, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vandergrift. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Vandergrift, PAPosted by
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Vandergrift is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(VANDERGRIFT, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vandergrift. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy