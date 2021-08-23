Cancel
Chowchilla, CA

Chowchilla Weather Forecast

Chowchilla (CA) Weather Channel
Chowchilla (CA) Weather Channel
CHOWCHILLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0ba8TCSE00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

Chowchilla (CA) Weather Channel

Chowchilla is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(CHOWCHILLA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chowchilla. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

