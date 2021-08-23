Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Station, IN

Lake Station Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

LAKE STATION, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0ba8TBZV00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Lake Station, IN
152
Followers
564
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Station, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lake Station, INPosted by
Lake Station (IN) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(LAKE STATION, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lake Station. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy