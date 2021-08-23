Cancel
Arden, NC

Take advantage of Monday sun in Arden

Posted by 
Arden (NC) Weather Channel
Arden (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(ARDEN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0ba8T9tI00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Arden (NC) Weather Channel

Arden (NC) Weather Channel

Arden, NC
