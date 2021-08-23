Cancel
Poplar Grove, IL

Monday rain in Poplar Grove: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel
Poplar Grove (IL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(POPLAR GROVE, IL) Monday is set to be rainy in Poplar Grove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Poplar Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0ba8T3aw00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

