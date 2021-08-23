Monday rain in Poplar Grove: Ideas to make the most of it

(POPLAR GROVE, IL) Monday is set to be rainy in Poplar Grove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Poplar Grove:

Monday, August 23 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 69 °F 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



