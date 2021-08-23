Cancel
Arizona City, AZ

Weather Forecast For Arizona City

Arizona City (AZ) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

ARIZONA CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0ba8SxJy00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

