Princess Anne, MD

Daily Weather Forecast For Princess Anne

Princess Anne (MD) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

PRINCESS ANNE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0ba8SwRF00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

