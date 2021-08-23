Weather Forecast For Aztec

AZTEC, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



