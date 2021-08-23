Austin Healey 3000 MkIII Is A Perfect Car To Restore

This British sports car should be your next project car.

Introduced in 1959, the Austin-Healey 3000 was and still is a highly successful British sports car on and off the track. By 1964, the Austin-Healey 3000 had undergone many changes resulting in an increase in power and handling capabilities. Other upgrades to the model included a standard power-assisted braking system, a reconfigured dash, and an updated interior. Although the Austin-Healey 3000 BJ8 Mk III retained a somewhat cult following, production ended in 1967. Today these stunning roadsters represent a special place in automotive history.

Under the hood is a 2.9-liter inline-six fitted with dual SU carburetors and mated to a four-speed manual transmission that is fitted with an external overdrive. Putting the power to the ground is a set of 15-inch chrome knock-off wire wheels.

With just 58,935 actual original miles on the clock, documentation, and a full set of four new tires, this stunning 1964 Austin Healey 3000 BJ8 is now up for sale through Collecting Cars.

