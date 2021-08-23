Cancel
Buying Cars

Austin Healey 3000 MkIII Is A Perfect Car To Restore

By John Puckett
 3 days ago
This British sports car should be your next project car.

Introduced in 1959, the Austin-Healey 3000 was and still is a highly successful British sports car on and off the track. By 1964, the Austin-Healey 3000 had undergone many changes resulting in an increase in power and handling capabilities. Other upgrades to the model included a standard power-assisted braking system, a reconfigured dash, and an updated interior. Although the Austin-Healey 3000 BJ8 Mk III retained a somewhat cult following, production ended in 1967. Today these stunning roadsters represent a special place in automotive history.

Under the hood is a 2.9-liter inline-six fitted with dual SU carburetors and mated to a four-speed manual transmission that is fitted with an external overdrive. Putting the power to the ground is a set of 15-inch chrome knock-off wire wheels.

With just 58,935 actual original miles on the clock, documentation, and a full set of four new tires, this stunning 1964 Austin Healey 3000 BJ8 is now up for sale through Collecting Cars.

Collecting Cars is a 24/7 online auction. Unlike traditional auctions, cars are sold within 7 days in a safe, secure, and hassle-free process to a large audience of committed buyers. There are no selling fees – the seller receives 100% of the hammer price and keep possession of the car until the successful buyer arranges to collect it. To date, the platform has sold more than 2,900 lots, and total sales value generated for sellers exceeds $141m. The multi-national auction company has headquarters in London, offices in Munich and Sydney, and now in Los Angeles. With registered users in more than 90 countries around the world, sellers can have confidence that their car is marketed to a truly global audience. The best-selling brand on Collecting Cars is Porsche, with more than 400 cars sold since launch. More than 90% of sales since launch have been completed without a physical viewing, underscoring the significant trust.

