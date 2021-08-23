Cancel
Franklinton, NC

Franklinton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Franklinton (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

FRANKLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0ba8SWgT00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

