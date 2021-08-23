Cancel
Wauchula, FL

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Wauchula (FL) Weather Channel
Wauchula (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(WAUCHULA, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wauchula Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wauchula:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0ba8SRGq00

  • Monday, August 23

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

