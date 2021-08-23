Cancel
Homestead, PA

A rainy Monday in Homestead — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Homestead (PA) Weather Channel
Homestead (PA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(HOMESTEAD, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Homestead Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Homestead:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0ba8SNzA00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Homestead (PA) Weather Channel

Homestead (PA) Weather Channel

Homestead, PA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Homestead (PA) Weather Channel

