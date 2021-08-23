Cancel
South Amboy, NJ

Rainy forecast for South Amboy? Jump on it!

South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel
South Amboy (NJ) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(SOUTH AMBOY, NJ) Monday is set to be rainy in South Amboy, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for South Amboy:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0ba8SGo500

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

