Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How to massage your muscles with things you have at home

By Brooklee Han
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vM566_0ba8SCHB00
You can release muscle tension without springing for a massage gun. Reviewed.com

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've scrolled through Instagram or Facebook recently, you may have noticed that your feed is dominated with ads for new-fangled massage guns and fancy rolling devices. (Blame—or thank—the algorithm.) These gadgets often claim to help with post-workout recovery , and, more specifically, to ease myofascial pain, or pain caused by tightness in the fascia tissue that surrounds and supports your muscles. Though this may sound like a complex issue reserved for only the highly active, myofascial pain affects an estimated 85% of people at some point in their lives —in other words, most of us could use a massage.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Massage guns and foam rollers are great options. But not everyone needs to commit to the potentially hefty price tag that goes along with a fancy implement. In fact, all you really need for a cost-effective massage is a hand-sized ball with a firm texture.

How can you get a good massage using a ball?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMLrZ_0ba8SCHB00
A ball can help release tension in your shoulders. Getty Images / Khosrork

Simply put, you use a ball as a tool to self-massage tight spots in your muscles. Although various specialized massage balls abound, you can get great results from using balls you probably already have lying around your house, such as tennis balls , lacrosse balls , golf balls , baseballs or squash balls .

The end goal of a good massage is to trigger those tight myofascial tissues to release. Myofascial release helps reduce pain by easing tension in "trigger points," which are more commonly called knots.

“Myofascial pain frequently comes from what I call 'pattern overload’ or when you repeat a pattern of activity or exercise over and over again, and the pain occurs when the connection between the muscle and the fascia becomes disrupted,” says Tom Kirsch , a sports physical therapist based in Texas. “The difference between myofascial release and stretching is like when you have a knot in a rope—if you stretch the rope the knot will just get tighter, which you don’t want. Myofascial release will actually loosen up the knot and reset the tissue.”

If relief from myofascial pain isn't enough of an incentive, consider the long-term benefits. Rolling out tight and sore spots regularly can help prevent further issues down the road, according to Oak Park, Illinois physical therapist Peter Allan Schmitt. “If we properly care for our bodies now, we can avoid the need for invasive and painful surgeries in the future,” he says.

What type of ball is best for self-massage?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022Dj1_0ba8SCHB00
You can use a soft squash ball or spiky massage ball. Getty Images / TinaFields / Pro-Tec Athletics

You can use whatever old sports ball you have handy. But if you want to get the most out of your myofascial release, you can match the ball to the muscle group you want to target.

Schmitt says his favorite ball to use is a tennis ball. “They're the perfect size for most areas and they have a little bit of give, which I like,” he says. Schmitt uses tennis balls with his patients for most areas, but for smaller body parts, such as hands and feet, he recommends using a handball or a squash ball because they are even softer.

Like Schmitt, Kirsch likes tennis balls for more sensitive areas, such as the back, but his recommendations depend on the size of the muscle group and what his patient can withstand. For larger areas like glutes or hamstrings, which may hold deeper trigger points, Kirsch likes baseballs, softballs or even basketballs. For smaller areas he prefers Pinky balls (a smooth latex-based ball intended for massage) or, in certain cases, golf balls. “What I like depends on what area I am working on and the patient’s body type,” Kirsch says.

How to safely and effectively roll out tight spots in big muscles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJco3_0ba8SCHB00
Ball massage can help release soreness from exercise—or just sitting around. Getty Images / fizkes

The first step in relieving your myofascial pain is to identify the spot you want to roll. “The words we like to use are ‘exquisitely tender,’” Schmitt says. “You could be two centimeters away and it could be tender, but you won’t be as effective as when you hit the trigger point.” In other words, when you find that knot, you'll know—it'll probably be slightly raised and painful to the touch. However, there's no wrong way to go about rolling. Even if you miss the trigger point, you'll feel relief by rolling around the area. For most areas, you can also use a foam roller , which puts pressure on the muscle to start myofascial release.

The key is persistence. “You want to spend at least a minute, even a minute and a half on a given point,” Schmitt says. “Start out with a pressure that is pretty uncomfortable, but not so uncomfortable that you’re squirming or tears are streaming down your face. As you work it, you’ll find that [the trigger point] respond[s] by becoming gradually less reactive and that’s how you know that you’ve made an impact.”

Once you've worked on one trigger point for up to two minutes, Schmitt recommends moving to an adjacent spot. Then, follow it up with a quick static stretch, such as a seated toe touch or standing figure four stretch . This will make you feel even more limber and relaxed.

How to roll out your feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ojHXb_0ba8SCHB00
Your feet store a lot of tension. Getty Images / SergeyChayko

Whether you're an avid runner or simply on your feet all day at work, the feet are one of the most important areas to regularly roll. “Plantar fasciitis [inflammation in the tissue that connects the toes to the heels] is a common occurrence and it is very painful, so you want to make sure you take care of your feet,” Schmitt says.

For the best rolling experience, Schmitt recommends sitting down and placing your ball of choice under your bare foot and rolling lengthwise from your heel to the ball of your foot. “You're going to find there will be several sore spots on your foot, especially at the metatarsal head and in the midsection of the foot through your arch because that’s where your fascia is,” he says.

Schmitt's favorite tool for the feet is a handball, but anything that's firm but has a little give will help you out here—try a tennis ball, handball or squash ball.

How to roll out your hamstrings

Soreness in your hamstrings, or the muscles on the back of your thighs, is never fun. It can also seriously limit your mobility. To get the best myofascial release in the hamstrings, Kirsch has patients sit in a long seated position on the floor, place their ball of choice underneath the muscle and roll vertically and horizontally across the area.

“I like to use something a little harder and a little stronger for the hamstrings because they are so protected,” Kirsch says. “So I will use a softball or a baseball, but if that is too much you can always use something softer like a tennis ball.”

How to roll out your calves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mg0F0_0ba8SCHB00
Tense calves restrict your range of motion. Getty Images / CasarsaGuru

Chronically sore calves can negatively impact your ease of movement. When it comes to these muscles, Kirsch recommends sitting in a long seated position on a hard surface. For added pressure, you can fold your other leg over the shin of your rolling leg.

“Sometimes I will use a baseball, but if that is too big or too hard you can use a Pinky ball or a lacrosse ball,” Kirsch says. “You will place the ball under your calf and roll up-and-down and side-to-side on the muscle.”

How to roll out your hips and glutes

Sitting at a desk all day can result in tightness and stiffness in your hips. Kirsch’s preferred technique for rolling out the glutes and hip structures, like the Tensor Fasciae Latae (TFL), is to have patients lie on their side with the ball underneath them and roll both the length and width of the muscle.

Due to the size of these muscle groups, Kirsch likes to use lacrosse balls or Pinky balls, but says that tennis balls can work as well.

How to roll out your back

The back is a source of tension and tightness for a lot of people, particularly around the spine and shoulders. To release this tautness, Kirsch likes to use two balls placed in a sock with the open end tied shut. “You lie on your back and one ball should be on either side of the spin and you roll up and down through your rhomboids to your lower back,” Kirsch says. “You can also place the balls on one side and roll laterally.”

Kirsch prefers to use tennis balls on the back because the spinal area is too tender for golf and lacrosse balls.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter . It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to massage your muscles with things you have at home

Comments / 1

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

227K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leg Muscles#Muscle Soreness#Massage#Muscle Pain#Sore Muscles#Reviewed#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Healthmarthastewart.com

Five Things Your Body Is Trying to Tell You

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Olivia Newton-John was just flirting when she cooed, "Let me hear your body talk." But the truth is, it's communicating with you all the time: thanking you when you treat it well, and raising red flags when it needs attention. Learn to understand these five common yet confounding signals, so you can take healing action.
Workoutsglamourmagazine.co.uk

Exercise balls are the best way to tone and strengthen muscles as well as improve balance, so what are you waiting for?

Cheese and Sauvignon Blanc lover, fashion enthusiast, Real Housewives obsessed and really rather tall. I’m the least clued-up person when it comes to gym equipment - or any fitness and exercise products to be honest - but I genuinely feel that exercise balls are underappreciated and misunderstood. For those of you who are unfamiliar with them, exercise balls are essentially large inflatable spheres that are usually made from PVC (basically identical to pregnancy balls).
CancerPosted by
EatThis

These Exact Exercises Reduce Your Risk of Deadly Disease, Says Study

A few years ago, a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology found that those who strength trained—more so than those who performed primarily cardio exercise—were at a greater reduced risk of early death from cancer. In 2021, a new review of epidemiological research published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity appears to have a modified—or at least advanced—that conclusion.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Muscle-Building Exercises You Can Do at Home Right Now

If you're among the millions in lockdown, ask yourself: when was the last time you did some strength training?. Many of us are regularly going for walks or runs during lockdown but, with gyms closed in a lot of places it's more difficult to lift weights, and we may neglect bodyweight exercises like push-ups.
Diseases & Treatmentsnewyorkcitynews.net

What are the Benefits of a Neck Massager

Neck pains cause Distraction in Sleep, a common sleeping disorder for many people. The Distraction of the ventricle in your neck causes you to wake up from sleep during the night and causes your body to wake itself up in your sleep. The Distraction occurs when you roll over onto your back or even bend backward to a seated position. As you lay there and try to regain your composure, the Distraction causes your brain to focus on something else other than the sensation of rolling onto your back or straightening out your back.
FitnessPosted by
SELF

How to Exercise for Psoriatic Arthritis Pain Relief

Exercise for psoriatic arthritis can be a complex subject. The inflammatory autoimmune condition causes painful, stiff, and swollen joints, in addition to fatigue1—all very understandable reasons to avoid working out. But if you have psoriatic arthritis, maintaining a consistent exercise routine can actually be one aspect of your care plan—as...
Workoutsvelillum.com

Best Health Benefits Cardio Exercises for Men

When we talk about cardiovascular exercise, we mean any form of exercise that increases your heart rate. It can walk, cycle, running, or do the more intense HIIT (high-intensity interval training) exercises. However, these are the frequently known forms of cardio exercises. We will look into it further because there...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Man stopped showering, this is what happened to his body

James Hamblin, a journalist working in The Atlantic, decided to try out a rather unique experiment for his newspaper. He committed to forgo daily showers to see how his body would react. His experiment. Instead of jumping right into the experiment, he took it one step at a time. Initially,...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Skin CarePosted by
FIRST For Women

This Vitamin Deficiency Causes Hair Fall, Vision Loss, and Skin Problems

As we get older, it becomes especially important that our diets are full of a wide range of nutrients that support longevity. Vitamin A, for example, is needed for us to keep generating new tissues as well as repair cells like those in the eyes. However, it’s possible that we can become deficient in vitamin A if we’re not consuming enough of certain foods. Below, check out how vitamin A deficiency can affect your hair, skin, and vision, other symptoms to look out for, and how you can boost your levels naturally.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Experts

COVID is sneaky. One of the first and biggest challenges for experts trying to get a handle on the virus was that many infected people had no symptoms, or vague ones. That hasn't changed. You might contract COVID and not realize it at all, or you might not realize it until long-term symptoms appear. There are some signs of COVID that have been commonly reported and may be easily confused for other illnesses or physical issues. They deserve a spot on your radar—and a call to your doctor if they surface. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.

Comments / 1

Community Policy