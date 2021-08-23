Cancel
Richland, WA

Sun forecast for West. Richland — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
West Richland (WA) Weather Channel
West Richland (WA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(WEST. RICHLAND, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in West. Richland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Richland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0ba8SAVj00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

West Richland (WA) Weather Channel

West Richland, WA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

