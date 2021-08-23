How Jordan McGraw Is Hitting All the Right Notes During the Remember This Tour

He wants her and her “Beautiful Soul,” but Jesse McCartney will not be serenading his fiancée, Katie Peterson, with his hit 2004 song at their upcoming fall nuptials. “I think I’m going to get up and play. I don’t know what, but it will not be ‘Beautiful Soul.’ It will probably be something that I’ve written or something that I’ve yet to write,” he told Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m going to get up and probably play with some of my band. A lot of the guys from my band are coming to the wedding, so it’ll be nice. We can get up there and interrupt the wedding band for a couple songs. If we haven’t had too much wine at that point.”