Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Live-Action Series Sets Premiere Date; John Cho As Spike Spiegel Unveiled In First Look Images

I think it’s time to blow this scene. Get everybody and their stuff together. OK, three, two, one let’s jam.

Cowboy Bebop , after the long and winding road of production, has finally touched down on Netflix . The streamer unveiled the premiere date and first-look images for its live-action series, starring John Cho .

Based on Shinichirō Watanabe’s cult anime series, Cowboy Bebop follows a group of misfit bounty hunters, led by Spike Spiegel (Cho) as they search for the galaxy’s most valuable criminals. Mustafa Shakir also stars as Spike’s trusted co-pilot Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as the highly-skilled bounty hunter Faye Valentine. The series will debut on Netflix Friday, November 19.

The first look images, which can be viewed below, expand on the quick glimpse the Cowboy Bebop stars provided earlier in the summer during Netflix’s Geeked Week event. The pics see Cho donning Spike Spiegel’s signature purple suit, Shakir’s prosthetics and tease Faye’s slick bob on Pineda.

The only member of the original Bebop gang missing from the series so far is hacker protégé Edward, a.k.a. “Radical Ed.”

Netflix’s images also reveal the Bebop in its mechanical glory, Ein the experiment-turned-pet Corgi and a key scene between Spike and nemesis Viscous, who will be played by Alex Hassell. Cowboy Bebop also features Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Rachel House, Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande.

The highly-anticipated live action adaptation has experienced delays over the course of production due to Cho’s on-set injury , which put the show out for seven to nine months. Production on Cowboy Bebop wrapped in March. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns to score the live-action adaptation.

Cowboy Bebop is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec serves as showrunner.

See the first look images below: