Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Live-Action Series Sets Premiere Date; John Cho As Spike Spiegel Unveiled In First Look Images

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07G6R6_0ba8RjAp00

I think it’s time to blow this scene. Get everybody and their stuff together. OK, three, two, one let’s jam.

Cowboy Bebop , after the long and winding road of production, has finally touched down on Netflix . The streamer unveiled the premiere date and first-look images for its live-action series, starring John Cho .

Based on Shinichirō Watanabe’s cult anime series, Cowboy Bebop follows a group of misfit bounty hunters, led by Spike Spiegel (Cho) as they search for the galaxy’s most valuable criminals. Mustafa Shakir also stars as Spike’s trusted co-pilot Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as the highly-skilled bounty hunter Faye Valentine. The series will debut on Netflix Friday, November 19.

The first look images, which can be viewed below, expand on the quick glimpse the Cowboy Bebop stars provided earlier in the summer during Netflix’s Geeked Week event. The pics see Cho donning Spike Spiegel’s signature purple suit, Shakir’s prosthetics and tease Faye’s slick bob on Pineda.

The only member of the original Bebop gang missing from the series so far is hacker protégé Edward, a.k.a. “Radical Ed.”

Netflix’s images also reveal the Bebop in its mechanical glory, Ein the experiment-turned-pet Corgi and a key scene between Spike and nemesis Viscous, who will be played by Alex Hassell. Cowboy Bebop also features Geoff Stults, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Rachel House, Ann Truong and Hoa Xuande.

The highly-anticipated live action adaptation has experienced delays over the course of production due to Cho’s on-set injury , which put the show out for seven to nine months. Production on Cowboy Bebop wrapped in March. Original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe is a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returns to score the live-action adaptation.

Cowboy Bebop is executive produced by André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Makoto Asanuma, Shin Sasaki and Masayuki Ozaki of Sunrise Inc., Tim Coddington, Tetsu Fujimura, Michael Katleman, Matthew Weinberg, and Christopher Yost. Nemec serves as showrunner.

See the first look images below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzBFe_0ba8RjAp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnPjm_0ba8RjAp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHSRF_0ba8RjAp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qgLHa_0ba8RjAp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CiTw7_0ba8RjAp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFtYa_0ba8RjAp00

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Rosenberg
Person
Geoff Stults
Person
Yoko Kanno
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Mustafa Shakir
Person
John Cho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Jet Black#Midnight Radio#Tomorrow Studios#Sunrise Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Queen Sugar: Season Six; OWN Releases Premiere Date and Trailer (Watch)

The extended Bordelon family is returning next month. OWN has announced that the sixth season of the Queen Sugar TV series will kick off on Tuesday, September 7th. The cable channel has also released a teaser video. Season six of the popular family drama stars Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson, Rutina...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Netflix Live-Action Adaptation Sets Main Cast, Creative Team

Netflix has set the core cast and creative team for Avatar: The Last Airbender. Gordon Cormier (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Kiawentiio (Beans), Ian Ousley (Physical), and Dallas Liu (PEN15) have been cast as series regulars in the live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon series. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer of the series with Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) executive producing, along with Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Roseanne Liang is co-executive producer and Goi, Roseanne Liang and Jabbar Raisani will serve as directors. Written by Kim,...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Snowpiercer TV series' future revealed ahead of season 3 premiere

Snowpiercer spoilers follow. Snowpiercer has been given an early fourth season renewal by TNT. The announcement was made in a video shared on TNT's YouTube channel featuring Daveed Diggs and the rest of the show's cast as they prepared to wrap filming on season three. In a statement to Variety,...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another week is coming to an end, so we're back with another batch of streaming recommendations. Let's start with your weekend movie night – you can choose between Beckett, a new thriller on Netflix, or sci-fi anime Evangelion:3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time, which is now available to watch outside of Japan on Amazon Prime Video. And if you'd prefer an old favorite over a new release, try Jurassic Park on HBO Max instead.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

When is Cowboy Bebop releasing on Netflix and Is it worth waiting?

Cowboy Bebop originally is a Japanese Sci-fi drama and action TV series. Written by Keiko Nobumoto and directed by Shinichiro Watanabe. It has in all 26 episodes and was first premiered on April 3, 1998, on Tokyo TV Broadcast. And Netflix has announced the release of the adaptation of the series of the same name. Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop is the adaptation of the classic anime, and finally, after a long run, Netflix has announced its release date. Here are all the updates we know so far about Netflix’s new release.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Hulu's 'The D'Amelio Show' to Premiere in September (TV News Roundup)

TikTok’s “first family” is hitting the small screen with “The D’Amelio Show,” premiering on Sept. 3. Hulu’s eight-episode original docuseries, launching on Disney Plus internationally, follows the D’Amelio family — Charli, Dixie, Marc and Heidi — as they face challenges and opportunities and grapple with becoming overnight TikTok sensations. More...
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

DC's Y: The Last Man UK premiere date confirmed by Disney+

Disney+ has just shared the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi series Y: The Last Man, and confirmed that it will premiere on the streaming service's Star platform in the UK very soon too. Based on the DC Comics series of the same name, Y: The Last Man is set in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Reboot’: Calum Worthy Joins Steve Levitan’s Hulu Comedy Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Calum Worthy has been cast as a lead opposite Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville in Reboot, Hulu’s comedy pilot from Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan. In Reboot, when Hulu reboots an early-2000s family sitcom, its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world. Worthy will play Zack. Fifteen years ago, Zack played the kid on the family sitcom Step Right Up. A self-described “hyphenate movie star/hip hop artist,” Zack covers his insecurities with a false bravado. Reboot is created by Levitan, who co-wrote the pilot script with John Enbom. It was based on...
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Atlanta’ Season 3 to Premiere in First Half of 2022, as FX Sets Upcoming Slate, Adds New Brit Marling Series

“Atlanta” Season 3 may not have a release date just yet, but its release window is narrowing. On Friday morning, during FX’s presentation at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, FX Chariman John Landgraf announced that the latest season of Donald Glover’s hit series would debut during the first half of 2022. “We haven’t locked down the scheduling for Season 3 yet,” Landgraf said during his virtual Q&A session. “It’s finished shooting. It shot primarily in Europe, actually, and it’s in post-production, but it’s a lengthy post-production process. Part of the reason it’s lengthy is because they’re in production on...
heyuguys.com

Images, trailer and September premiere date revealed for ‘Y: The Last Man’

Disney+ has revealed the premiere date alongside a batch of images for the highly anticipated original series, ‘Y: The Last Man.’. Available to stream through the Star offering on Disney+ in the UK with the first three episodes on September 22nd, with new episodes every Wednesday, the show is a drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Lucifer’: The Apocalypse Is Nigh In Trailer For Netflix Series’ Sixth & Final Season

All bad things must come to an end in the Season 6 trailer for Netflix’s supernatural series Lucifer. Netflix unveiled the latest glimpse at the series’ sixth and final season on Tuesday. The trailer sees Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar preparing to assume his place as God. But even when the promises of Heaven await him, Lucifer has some unfinished business to tend to, including a new foe looking to destroy the titular character and take his place in power.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Derek Tsang to Direct Netflix’s ‘Three-Body Problem’ From ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners (Exclusive)

Netflix’s sci-fi epic Three-Body Problem has found its first director. Hong Kong filmmaker Derek Tsang — whose 2019 film Better Days swept the Hong Kong Film Awards and was nominated for best international feature film at the Oscars — will helm the drama’s first episode and help set the tone for the ambitious series. The reveal marks the first piece of official news about the mysterious project since it was announced last year. Three-Body Problem is set to be the first series with writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss serving as showrunners since HBO’s Game of Thrones. Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy) also serves...
TV SeriesVice

Finally, Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop series is coming

In the words of that old woman in that Titanic meme, it’s been 84 years since Netflix announced they’d be bringing a live adaptation of Cowboy Bebop to their streaming platform. By 84 years, we mean, you know, four -- but in a content-driven world with such a quick turnover, that’s a wait trumped only by the endlessly delayed, probably non-existent Avatar sequels. It makes sense, then, that fans are now glad to see their first look at the series, along with solid news of its release date.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Circle’ Season 3 Premiere Date Set At Netflix

Netflix is expanding its circle of influence next month. The streamer said today that its popular competition series The Circle will return for a four-part Season 3 on September 8. New episodes will go live on ensuing Wednesdays through the September 29 finale. Critics Choice Award winner Michelle Buteau returns as the host. A cast of eight new contestants enter the Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off and compete in challenges against one another on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100,000 on the line, will they be able to earn clout and...
Comicsfilm-book.com

COWBOY BEBOP (2021) TV Show Photographs & Official Premiere Date Released [Netflix]

Netflix‘s Cowboy Behop (2021) TV show photographs have been released. The Cowboy Behop images feature John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda. Cowboy Behop will begin airing on Netflix on November 19, 2021. Cowboy Behop Photographs. John Cho Mustafa Shakir Daniella Pineda Cowboy Behop. John Cho Mustafa Shakir Daniella Pineda...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max To Premiere New Comedy Series SORT OF This Fall

HBO Max has announced their new eight-episode half-hour comedy series SORT OF, created by Bilal Baig (“Acha Bacha”) and Fab Filippo (“Save Me”). Commissioned by HBO Max and the CBC, the series is produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Logline:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy