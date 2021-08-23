Monday set for rain in Vancleave — 3 ways to make the most of it

(VANCLEAVE, MS) Monday is set to be rainy in Vancleave, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vancleave:

Monday, August 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 26 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.