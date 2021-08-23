Cancel
Gray Court, SC

Gray Court Weather Forecast

Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

GRAY COURT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0ba8RT0500

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

