“How can the Rams afford all those players? It’s gotta run out sometime, right?”. It’s the most common question I get. Okay, let’s talk about it. If you don’t want to read this whole article, I’ll give you the shortest version possible first and if you don’t believe these words, then I guess you might need to continue reading. Otherwise, I believe this to be the truth of how the Rams can afford so many good players: