Blackshear (GA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Blackshear

Posted by 
 3 days ago

BLACKSHEAR, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0ba8RHeb00

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

