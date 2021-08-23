Elizabeth Olsen Weighs In on Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit
Watch: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over "Black Widow" Release. Elizabeth Olsen is showing her support for Scarlett Johansson. As new details emerge about the Black Widow star's lawsuit against Disney, fellow Avenger Olsen shared her thoughts on the legal battle. The topic came up during a discussion with Jason Sudeikis for Vanity Fair's Awards Insider series Reunited. At one point, Olsen and Sudeikis—who both star on hit streaming series and have also acted in big theatrical films—were asked if they had any concerns about the theatrical experience and the way COVID-19 has changed the way movies are released, with the interviewer pointing to Johansson's lawsuit and the release of her film Black Widow on Disney+.www.eonline.com
