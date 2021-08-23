Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
E! News

Elizabeth Olsen Weighs In on Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit

By Elyse Dupre
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over "Black Widow" Release. Elizabeth Olsen is showing her support for Scarlett Johansson. As new details emerge about the Black Widow star's lawsuit against Disney, fellow Avenger Olsen shared her thoughts on the legal battle. The topic came up during a discussion with Jason Sudeikis for Vanity Fair's Awards Insider series Reunited. At one point, Olsen and Sudeikis—who both star on hit streaming series and have also acted in big theatrical films—were asked if they had any concerns about the theatrical experience and the way COVID-19 has changed the way movies are released, with the interviewer pointing to Johansson's lawsuit and the release of her film Black Widow on Disney+.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 1

E! News

E! News

101K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney#Celebrities#Disney Lawsuit#Vanity Fair#Wandavision#Avengers#The Walt Disney Company#Black Widow#Covid
Related
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Besides Scarlett Johansson: Emma Stone and Emily Blunt plan to sue Disney

The intern between Scarlett Johansson and Disney exploded on Thursday afternoon when the actress decided to sue the Mickey Mouse company for breach of their contract. when brand new Black Widow in cinemas and Disney + simultaneously. That is why this question aroused complaints from other actresses who will follow their path, such as Emma Stone y Emily Blunt. Know the details!
wegotthiscovered.com

Emma Stone Reportedly Considering Suing Disney Over Cruella

Scarlett Johansson’s bold decision to sue Disney for breach of contract after Black Widow was awarded a hybrid release on Disney Plus Premier Access without her contract being altered is looking like it might be the catalyst for all-out war between Hollywood’s A-list talent and the studios responsible for shuffling their movies onto streaming day-and-date.
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney Damaged Its Own Reputation by Attacking Scarlett Johansson, Media Claims

Ouch. Disney is getting scolded by media outlets for its treatment Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson during litigation over her royalty check. ‘ScarJo’ is suing Disney for a breach of contract, stating that a simultaneous Disney Plus Premier Access release was not part of the agreed upon release strategy for Black Widow, and that she has lost millions of dollars in theatrical royalties because of it.
epicstream.com

Marvel Accused of Directing Fans' Attention Away From Scarlett Johansson Controversy

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is still in a state of disbelief after it was reported that Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for the Premier Access distribution of her standalone MCU film. Johansson's camp is accusing the House of Mouse of committing a breach of contract with regard to the project's release scheme. To put it simply, they are claiming that Black Widow being made available on streaming hurt its box office potential.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Of Course, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Look-Alike Collaborates With TikToker As Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

When it comes to celebrity impersonations, many fans across the internet seem to enjoy deepfakes, which have become incredibly elaborate over the past several years. But many may also be familiar with celebrity look-alikes, who now take to social media to show off just how closely they resemble A-list actors. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has a doppelgänger in the form of a popular TikTok user, and the resemblance is actually pretty striking. And as it so happens, the user actually has a collaborator who is a Margot Robbie look-alike, because, of course.
MoviesDecider

Disney Reveals ‘Black Widow’ Made $125M on Disney+ Premier Access, Amid Scarlett Johansson Legal Battle

Disney is opening up about Black Widow’s streaming numbers amid its ongoing legal battle with Marvel star Scarlett Johansson. In a court filing last Friday, the company revealed that the film has made more than $125 million in streaming and online revenue as of August 15. Black Widow was made available to Disney+ subscribers for $29.99 via its Premier Access tier on July 9, the same day the Marvel film hit theaters. It also made over $367 million at the box office worldwide so far, placing Black Widow’s total earnings close to the $500 million mark.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Scarlett Johansson Is Taking Disney to Court Over Same-Day Video Streaming

The entertainment industry is evolving before our very eyes. Johansson’s lawsuit will go down in history as a game-changing moment. Disney should have handled this situation with more grace and generosity. Scarlett Johansson has filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), accusing the entertainment giant of breaching the terms of...
Collider

The Collider Podcast, Ep. 330 - 'Jungle Cruise' and Scarlett Johansson Takes on Disney

This week on The Collider Podcast, we're talking about Jungle Cruise as well as Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over lost box office revenue from Black Widow. With Jungle Cruise, we discuss how the film works as a light adventure, why it's mostly a breezy ride, if it does enough in terms of gay representation, and much more. We then switch over to Disney and Johansson battling it out over what she's owed for Black Widow, if this is a prelude to other actors suing major studios over lost revenue due to streaming, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched, which includes us arguing over The Devil Wears Prada.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit Has Reportedly Inspired Cruella's Emma Stone To Consider Her Own

Scarlett Johansson took Hollywood by storm on Thursday when we learned the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Natasha Romanoff is suing the Walt Disney Company for allegedly breaching its contract with the hybrid release of Black Widow. Another major leading actress linked to Disney’s Premier Access model reportedly turned to her lawyer after Johansson’s move: Cruella’s Emma Stone.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow star’s agency condemns Disney for disclosing her salary

Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney over its Black Widow release strategy has brought yet more fallout.On Thursday, a Disney statement declared that Johansson was paid $20m (£14.3m) for her latest appearance in the MCU.Now, her representatives, Creative Arts Agency (CAA), have hit back at the studio, accusing them of “weaponising” Johansson’s success with the studio.Bryan Lourd, co-director at CAA, went on to state: “Disney’s direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades.”He then went on to personally defend the...
CelebritiesFinancial Times

Can Scarlett Johansson take down Hollywood studios?

Olivia de Havilland, a star from Gone With the Wind, set Hollywood aflame in the 1940s with a lawsuit against the powerful studio Warner Bros. De Havilland fought to escape an exclusive contract with Warner that she felt was limiting her to mediocre roles. She won the case in some style, dealing an axe blow to the binding big studio contracts of the time and giving actors a level of independence that has stuck to this day.
Moviesepicstream.com

Disney Reportedly Severs Ties with Scarlett Johansson Following Black Widow Controversy

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Scarlett Johansson is one of the pioneers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and when you think about it, she's the last person you would expect to have problems with Marvel Studios and Disney. However, things took a shocking turn when the Natasha Romanoff actress sued the House of Mouse, claiming that the company violated their contract by making Black Widow available via Disney+'s Premier Access when the original deal was to have it screen exclusively in theaters.

Comments / 1

Community Policy