Elizabeth Olsen Weighs In on Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit

This week on The Collider Podcast, we're talking about Jungle Cruise as well as Scarlett Johansson suing Disney over lost box office revenue from Black Widow. With Jungle Cruise, we discuss how the film works as a light adventure, why it's mostly a breezy ride, if it does enough in terms of gay representation, and much more. We then switch over to Disney and Johansson battling it out over what she's owed for Black Widow, if this is a prelude to other actors suing major studios over lost revenue due to streaming, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched, which includes us arguing over The Devil Wears Prada.