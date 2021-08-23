Cancel
Ellenton, FL

Ellenton Weather Forecast

Ellenton (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

ELLENTON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0ba8R2Ux00

  • Monday, August 23

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

