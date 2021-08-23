Cancel
Golden Valley, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Golden Valley

Posted by 
Golden Valley (AZ) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0ba8QxOO00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Golden Valley

(GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Golden Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

