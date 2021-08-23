Cancel
WAC appoints Mansi Mattoo as India's Country Reporter

By WAC's Country Editors/Reporters Program
worldarchitecture.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMansi Mattoo has been appointed as India's Country Reporter as part of the WAC's Country Editors/Reporters Program. Mattoo is an avid nature lover who looks to becoming the voice for the unspoken emotions depicted in the world of architecture. A keen observer and hard worker is what describes her well. "Thinking of architecture as my passion would not be correct but adding writing to it would surely make it my passion," says Mansi Mattoo.

